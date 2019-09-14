Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Contrasting side by side

Both Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.45 N/A 1.88 20.11 Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stewart Information Services Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stewart Information Services Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.56 beta means Stewart Information Services Corporation’s volatility is 44.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Protective Insurance Corporation on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.3% of Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Protective Insurance Corporation.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.