Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.03 N/A 2.59 8.81

Demonstrates Stewart Information Services Corporation and Old Republic International Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Old Republic International Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Old Republic International Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Stewart Information Services Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, Old Republic International Corporation’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stewart Information Services Corporation and Old Republic International Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 79.1% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance while Old Republic International Corporation has 10.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats Old Republic International Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.