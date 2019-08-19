Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Comparing side by side

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11 NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.62 N/A 1.73 9.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stewart Information Services Corporation and NI Holdings Inc. NI Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of NI Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stewart Information Services Corporation and NI Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares and 22.1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, NI Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance while NI Holdings Inc. has 6.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats NI Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.