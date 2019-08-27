Stewart & Patten Co Has Increased Position in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $743,070; Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $9.65 Million; Share Price Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 155,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 257,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04 million, down from 413,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 6.20M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 43,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 498,165 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 454,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 1.30 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 0% or 42,921 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Utah Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 12,604 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 21,713 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 44,817 shares. Goelzer Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 234,105 shares. Grimes And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 11,067 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Axa holds 1.30 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sasco Ct holds 2.05 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 64,188 shares or 0.58% of the stock.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hanes Encourages Men To Love The Skin They’re In With New ‘Every Bod’ Campaign – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,700 shares to 4,150 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,018 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. 10,000 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $175,600 were bought by Hytinen Barry.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (Call) by 47,300 shares to 162,400 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 38,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (Call).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deltec Asset Llc, New York-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 13,979 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Mgmt holds 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 88,654 shares. Fiduciary invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kempner Capital Management Inc holds 3.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 90,535 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 132,431 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smith Asset Management Group Lp has 950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hills Retail Bank And reported 34,743 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 123,912 shares. Brandes Ptnrs Lp accumulated 2.98% or 2.06M shares.