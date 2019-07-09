Stewart & Patten Co Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $1.39 Million; Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT) Sentiment Is 0.85

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 12.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 26,208 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 244,475 shares with $13.20 million value, up from 218,267 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $240.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (GGT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 13 sold and reduced their holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.21 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,936 shares to 35,849 valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 13,234 shares and now owns 417,018 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. for 307,011 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc. owns 44,543 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.05% invested in the company for 776,600 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Blair William & Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 357,451 shares.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 24,020 shares traded. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) has declined 15.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500.