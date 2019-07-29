Stewart & Patten Co Stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NSC) Has Cut by $502,200 as Stock Price Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Position Maintained by Nbw Capital Llc

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 118.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 15,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,974 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NSC) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776,000, down from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.96M shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. The insider Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,811 shares to 32,726 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 17.21 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares to 71,280 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. On Monday, February 11 Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,000 shares. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miele Laura sold $114,710.