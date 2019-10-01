Stewart & Patten Co Has Upped Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Main Street Research Has Trimmed Stake by $7.56 Million as Stock Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $165.47. About 1.41 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 252,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85 million, up from 244,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 16.57M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Stock Is a Top Pick, Says JPMorgan – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco subsea test hits 26.4 Tbps – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NewsBreak: Dow Plunges More Than 300 on Market Selloff – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 14,284 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited invested in 0.42% or 46,266 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Central Retail Bank And Tru accumulated 0.18% or 14,661 shares. Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 6,367 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 2.74M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rockland Tru Company owns 29,791 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Companies Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 8.41M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 174,100 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 66,634 shares. 1.08 million were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Mcrae Mngmt has 4,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Neumann Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.62% or 18,230 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 61,133 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.23% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Birinyi Assocs holds 2,800 shares. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 182,418 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers holds 0.06% or 2,740 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc accumulated 406,588 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 30,511 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 16,836 are owned by Howard Cap Mngmt. Hamel has 0.17% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Hilltop has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aviva Public Limited holds 0.13% or 117,772 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 8,822 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.24% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 4,645 shares.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3,719 shares to 100,868 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 4,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).