Stewart & Patten Co Raised Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Share Value Declined; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Lowered Holding

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, up from 95,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 817,509 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 10,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,051 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 125,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 1.69M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $71.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 51,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.58 million for 50.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,936 shares to 35,849 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 26,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,826 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

