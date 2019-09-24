Stewart & Patten Co Has Lifted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $458,676; CSS Industries (CSS) Has 0.71 Sentiment

CSS Industries Inc (CSS) investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 17 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 24 trimmed and sold equity positions in CSS Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.53 million shares, down from 5.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding CSS Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 19 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 3.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 8,494 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 252,969 shares with $13.85M value, up from 244,475 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $209.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28

Analysts await CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CSS’s profit will be $4.25M for 2.01 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.36 actual earnings per share reported by CSS Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.29% EPS growth.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, makes, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.08 million. The Company’s craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CSS Industries, Inc. for 117,635 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 320,273 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 520,201 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,138 shares.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 8,874 shares traded. CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS) has declined 67.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 28/03/2018 – CSS INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 27, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS Industries’ Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Automotive IoT Security – CSS Successfully Completes 500 Million Connected Vehicle Pilot; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS lndustries’ Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DoD-NSA: Senate Confirms LTG Nakasone to Lead USCYBERCOM and NSA/CSS; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 17/04/2018 – CSS and ISARA Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Cherokee Css, Ga’s $36.8m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018; 17/04/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – HOMEAWAY & CSS ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE SECOND SEASON OF SERIES VACATION RENTAL POTENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.90% above currents $49.42 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

