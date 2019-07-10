Stewart & Patten Co Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Holding as Shares Rose; Crosslink Capital Upped Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $2.44 Million; Stock Rose

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,849 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 40,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 1.98M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.16. About 315,522 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 113,920 shares to 538,144 shares, valued at $27.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) by 62,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,959 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Qs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 219,566 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 10,722 shares. 223,454 are owned by Portolan Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Redwood Investments Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,901 shares. Cambiar Limited Company owns 38,036 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 2,634 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,461 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 162 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 11 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest reported 374,607 shares. Calamos Lc has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest owns 10 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.03% or 3,579 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth reported 720 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mackenzie has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Thomasville State Bank holds 2,746 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 35,898 shares. Conning holds 30,542 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr owns 9,387 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 8,364 shares. Cna Fincl Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.74% or 29,330 shares. Cim Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). California-based Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Capital Planning Advisors Lc reported 23,973 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares to 106,120 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).