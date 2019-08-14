Stewart & Patten Co Has Upped Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $1.39 Million as Shares Declined; Clarivest Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Market Valuation Declined

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 26,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 244,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 218,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 973.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 128,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 141,911 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.20M, up from 13,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.23. About 5.89 million shares traded or 395.76% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TGT, URBN, CGC – Investorplace.com” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 44,700 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,886 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,170 are held by Cambridge Invest Advsr. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability holds 22,076 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 18,714 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.17% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 324,394 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 172,648 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank accumulated 4,137 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Glenmede Company Na reported 5,785 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.07% stake. 158,900 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Florida-based Raymond James Ser Advsr has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 13,136 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,006 shares to 274,044 shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,018 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Co holds 26,700 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 4.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 62,234 are held by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund invested in 1.03% or 87,520 shares. Foundation Resource Mngmt reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 51,030 were accumulated by Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mairs And Pwr Inc holds 0.02% or 37,184 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 18,888 shares stake. Leisure Mngmt holds 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 17,556 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.86% or 52,242 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com owns 19,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls reported 6,625 shares stake. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 49,611 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.