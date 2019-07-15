Stewart & Patten Co Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Boosted by $941,317; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lowered Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $390,896

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 3,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,726 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 28,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell State Bank owns 0.27% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 11,506 shares. New York-based Maltese Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.71% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd holds 55,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 127,281 were reported by Prio Wealth L P. Welch Gru Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toscafund Asset Llp stated it has 169,868 shares or 18.81% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 11,113 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. North Point Managers Corp Oh holds 231,499 shares or 3.88% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.28% or 267,496 shares. Kornitzer Ks reported 0.44% stake. Franklin Resource reported 1.35M shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Albion Financial Gp Ut invested in 116,063 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 66,831 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares to 194,657 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,153 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.11% or 112,326 shares. 1,171 were reported by Valmark Advisers Incorporated. Moreover, Ellington Management Grp Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 18,707 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept accumulated 2,176 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 465,507 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Goelzer Inv Management has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Company accumulated 0.4% or 15,500 shares. Signature Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 3,720 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Liability has 1,225 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Management Com stated it has 10,450 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.51% or 938,282 shares. 63,100 were reported by Art Ltd Company.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20,670 shares to 219,681 shares, valued at $22.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,849 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).