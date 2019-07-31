Stewart & Patten Co Raised Its Honeywell (HON) Holding by $1.40 Million; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lowered Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.49. About 630,089 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 484,845 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,053 shares to 5,073 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (NYSE:IPG) by 14,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $174,458 activity.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Space Storage: Outlook Favorable, But It Is A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Assigned BBB Issuer Credit Rating by S&P Global Ratings – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Zacks.com published: “4 Reasons to Buy Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Now – Zacks.com” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “9 stocks with dividend yields over 4% in a sector that often beats the broader market – MarketWatch” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Real Estate Stocks Still Worth Buying as Interest Rates Rise – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,006 shares to 274,044 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,150 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

