Stewart & Patten Co Lowered Union Pacific (UNP) Stake as Shares Rose; Calumet Specialty (CLMT) Holding Maintained by Exane Derivatives

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 35,849 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 40,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $160.64. About 2.12M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Calumet Specialty (CLMT) by 114.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 139 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 260 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, up from 121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Calumet Specialty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 70,202 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS A DROP IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INCOME; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS REDEMPTION OF; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER UNIT $0.06; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Continues to Integrate Enterprise Resource Planning System; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 08/03/2018 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Redemption of all of its 11.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2021

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares to 212,202 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,746 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brown Advisory Ltd Company has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,900 shares. Prudential holds 746,780 shares. Scott And Selber Incorporated stated it has 14,046 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo has 196,999 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.55% or 141,163 shares in its portfolio. Finance Counselors Inc holds 168,539 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amer International Group has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 234,778 shares. The Connecticut-based Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability has invested 3.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Founders Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 42,891 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 82,772 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 66,772 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Management Ri holds 0.47% or 6,436 shares in its portfolio.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cliffs by 493 shares to 774 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,303 shares, and cut its stake in Gopro A (NASDAQ:GPRO).

