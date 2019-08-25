Stewart & Patten Co Has Raised Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $819,200; Bruce & Co Stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) Has Increased by $4.32 Million

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 288,440 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 16,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 212,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 195,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 334,370 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 148,600 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 148,227 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 12,100 shares. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 1.78M shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 3.90 million shares. Citadel Advsrs owns 81,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 337,444 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 14,826 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co. Griffin Asset Inc reported 24,002 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 9,100 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 4,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap City Fl holds 7,223 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. Standen James D. bought 692 shares worth $36,019. On Thursday, May 9 Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 2,000 shares. Crutchfield Kevin S had bought 2,000 shares worth $98,920. WALKER LORI A had bought 700 shares worth $36,547. Reece Joseph E had bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 1.32 million are owned by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Cypress Management Ltd invested in 1.68% or 179,195 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 235 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser reported 198 shares. Atria Limited Com holds 6,364 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 645,997 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 307,325 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Davidson Inv invested in 1.39% or 261,755 shares. Appleton Ma owns 74,693 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,844 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 100 shares. Sib Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,316 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.