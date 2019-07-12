Stewart & Patten Co Lifted Carnival (CCL) Stake By $819,200; Boyd Gaming Has 0.94 Sentiment

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 16,384 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 212,202 shares with $10.76 million value, up from 195,818 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $33.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 2.02 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd

Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 95 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 101 trimmed and sold stakes in Boyd Gaming Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 71.22 million shares, down from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Boyd Gaming Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 69 Increased: 58 New Position: 37.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 675,147 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng says Nio stock swings a â€˜good lessonâ€™ for rivals – TechCrunch” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto sales bounce back in China amid discounting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Valinor Management L.P. holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation for 2.67 million shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 2.18 million shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lomas Capital Management Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.04% in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 140,000 shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 25.19 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $52.04M for 13.66 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sib Llc holds 2.08% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 55,316 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Beach Invest Counsel Pa has invested 0.4% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Nomura Asset has invested 0.25% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Capwealth Advsrs Llc reported 2.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stanley holds 0.06% or 4,746 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Signaturefd Limited owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 3,271 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 61,002 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt has 7,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation reported 4,695 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 618,254 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Among 13 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Carnival had 24 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Monday, July 1. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.