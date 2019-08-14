Stewart & Patten Co Raised Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position; Black Knight (BKI) Shorts Decreased By 11.51%

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Texas Instruments (TXN) stake by 5.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 6,347 shares as Texas Instruments (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 112,809 shares with $11.97 million value, up from 106,462 last quarter. Texas Instruments now has $115.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.34. About 6.43M shares traded or 29.59% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) had a decrease of 11.51% in short interest. BKI’s SI was 2.38 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.51% from 2.69M shares previously. With 712,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s short sellers to cover BKI’s short positions. The SI to Black Knight Inc’s float is 1.67%. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.38. About 444,194 shares traded. Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has risen 21.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BKI News: 08/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – BLACK KNIGHT INC BKI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.102 BLN TO $1.122 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Named One of the Healthiest Companies by First Coast Worksite Wellness Council; 14/03/2018 – Fannie Mae Renews Agreement With Black Knight for DMRS Online Tool; Helps Servicers and Attorneys Report Default-Related Milestone Events; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Fannie Mae Renews Agreement With Black Knight for DMRS Online Tool; Helps Servicers and Attorneys Report Default-Related Milest; 11/05/2018 – BLACK KNIGHT INC BKI.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 22/03/2018 – Black Knight’s First Look at February 2018 Mortgage Data: Though Hurricane-Related Delinquencies Linger, Foreclosures Fall; Prepays Hit Four-Year Low; 07/05/2018 – BLACK KNIGHT INC BKI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.73 TO $1.81; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. It has a 57.91 P/E ratio. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS) stake by 7,545 shares to 25,699 valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,315 shares and now owns 70,818 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -7.03% below currents $123.34 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report.