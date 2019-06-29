Stewart & Patten Co Has Increased Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Shares Rose; Bartlett & Co Position in Chevron (CVX) Has Boosted by $339,603 as Market Valuation Rose

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 2,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09 million, up from 87,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01 million, up from 362,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.44. About 7.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc owns 83,965 shares or 4.27% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Co owns 195,958 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 7.53M shares. Advisory Ser has 0.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Agricole S A holds 280,903 shares. Bender Robert Associates reported 129,605 shares or 12.06% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd has 3.59 million shares. Trb Ltd Partnership holds 306,000 shares or 17.4% of its portfolio. American Money Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grand Jean Cap Management holds 4.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,907 shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Company Ltd Company has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Df Dent & Inc holds 31,745 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albert D Mason holds 2,608 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability reported 25,127 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Donâ€™t Dump Those Alibaba Shares! The Best Is Yet to Come – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Jony Ive Leaves Apple; Savings Accounts See Rate Cuts – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple Has Eye On Gold Statues With Movie Developments – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 7,545 shares to 25,699 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,150 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,151 were reported by Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 305,546 shares. Kdi Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Invsts stated it has 20.29 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Miles has invested 1.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gradient Invs Limited Liability reported 75,667 shares. Summit Financial Strategies Incorporated has 1,646 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Llc invested in 0.2% or 1.79 million shares. Natl Pension holds 0.86% or 1.81 million shares in its portfolio. Jones Lllp invested in 96,680 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp has 22,744 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 1,643 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. Conestoga Cap Limited Liability Company has 3,274 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Gp has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eagle Asset Management reported 848,772 shares stake.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: Unicorn Sneaker Reseller Gets Alphabet Backing – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron to launch sales of IMO-compliant shipping fuel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.