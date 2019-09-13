Stewart & Patten Co Holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Has Boosted by $457,639 as Shares Rose; At&T (T) Holder Park National Increased Holding by $5.29 Million

Park National Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 160,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 639,378 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 479,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 9,737 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 264,882 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54 million, up from 255,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 16.42M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.26% or 1.25M shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corp reported 19,998 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.63% or 54.77M shares. First Bancshares & Of Newtown holds 0.16% or 12,073 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability owns 3,039 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary reported 0.38% stake. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Co has 790,826 shares. Argent Management Limited Co accumulated 368,385 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.34% stake. Vestor Cap Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,924 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 21,924 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj accumulated 7,750 shares. Cim Mangement Inc stated it has 21,419 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Reilly Advsrs Limited Company holds 5,045 shares.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 46,661 shares to 143,171 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,140 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).