Stewart & Patten Co Increases Stake in Honeywell (HON); As Take (TTWO) Stock Value Rose, Force Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $507,600

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 1.52M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $176.81. About 1.61M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Paz George sold $154,143.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,936 shares to 35,849 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,150 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And has 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stonebridge Capital Inc holds 3,150 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd has 110,779 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,273 shares. Sol Capital Management reported 9,786 shares stake. Valmark Advisers holds 1,544 shares. Hills Bankshares & stated it has 3,403 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bangor Bank accumulated 0.1% or 3,448 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 0.68% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,892 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 11,329 shares. 175,350 were accumulated by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Round Table Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 1,563 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 12,751 shares. National Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Com accumulated 89,578 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Honeywell HQ to anchor latest office tower at uptown’s Legacy Union – Charlotte Business Journal – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.