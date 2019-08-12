Stewart & Patten Co Holds Position in United Parcel Service (UPS); As Sanmina (SANM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Upped Its Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 1640.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 374,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 396,800 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 239,247 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, up from 95,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 99,200 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $22.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 267,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,847 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 23,200 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 11,419 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). First Tru Advisors LP reported 14,022 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 100,600 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,849 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 62,805 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 306,514 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc holds 0.01% or 141,948 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). 221,611 were reported by California Employees Retirement System. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 58,974 shares. Mesirow holds 282,875 shares.

More notable recent Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can CDW Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CDW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Viking Enterprise Solutions to Lead Six Event Activities at Flash Memory Summit 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bloominâ€™ Brands Inc (BLMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) ROE Of 43%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,315 shares to 70,818 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,681 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt has 1,369 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 714 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Btim Corp owns 0.77% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 504,847 shares. Brookstone Capital Management accumulated 25,933 shares. Assets Management Lc owns 10,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 30,171 were accumulated by Woodstock Corporation. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northeast Management accumulated 54,913 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Hussman Strategic invested in 20,000 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.28% or 58,012 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Company reported 2,325 shares stake. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc has invested 0.52% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).