Stewart & Patten Co Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $1.22 Million as Market Value Rose; As Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Market Value Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Upped Holding

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 143.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 75,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 127,541 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 52,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Golub Capital Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 84,261 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, up from 95,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.16. About 1.87M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl (NYSE:RCI) by 57,825 shares to 569,550 shares, valued at $30.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,083 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.05% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 25,282 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 495,513 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Mckinley Capital Llc Delaware invested in 213,462 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs accumulated 137,089 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 55,274 shares. Moreover, United Capital Advisers has 0.03% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Ftb Advsrs holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech accumulated 212,853 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 10,555 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 58,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Company invested 1.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested in 5.29% or 361,144 shares. First Bank Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 76,587 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 2,126 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Washington Trust Bancshares has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trust Of Vermont reported 16,813 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.67% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,050 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,922 shares. 98,700 are held by Amer National Insurance Company Tx. Kistler stated it has 2,139 shares. Tctc Limited Co has 49,844 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Town Country Bancorporation Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 5,568 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 15,192 shares to 460,217 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,699 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,112 shares.