Stewart & Patten Co Lowered Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $785,070; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Lifted Stake

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 2,750 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 206,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.37M, up from 203,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.25. About 3.26M shares traded or 45.22% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,758 shares as the company's stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 139,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.04M, down from 144,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $67.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 1.90 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fosun Limited has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lpl Llc reported 61,995 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 45,526 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,070 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 12 shares. Northstar Asset Management Lc has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 17,404 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 12,652 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Freestone Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,203 shares. Hm Payson & holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,546 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.83 million shares. Hennessy Advisors has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "E-commerce Remains Strong, and Amazon Stock Is in the Buy Zone – Investorplace.com" on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com" published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on June 15, 2019.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,735 shares to 811,068 shares, valued at $112.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Dow Jones Today: Houston, We've Got a Growth Problem – Nasdaq" on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "ADP DataCloud Reaches New Heights with AI-Enhanced Features – Yahoo Finance" published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "NewsBreak: U.S. Private Sector Adds 135,000 Jobs in September – Yahoo Finance" on October 02, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $556.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,322 shares to 13,363 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 30,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,190 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).