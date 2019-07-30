Stewart & Patten Co Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM) Has Decreased by $326,415; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Declined, Continental Advisors Has Raised Stake

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 109.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 27,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,438 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 1.73M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,818 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 73,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $150.88. About 1.89M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 145,625 shares to 104,275 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 806,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,708 shares, and cut its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares to 89,956 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON).

