Stewart & Patten Co Decreased Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Valuation Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosted Position by $4.14 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 26,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,581 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.30M, up from 282,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $165.18. About 1.03 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, down from 148,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $165.18. About 1.03 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLEETCOR Technologies Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain ADP Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gold Flat Ahead of Payroll Data, On Track for Seventh Week of Gains – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP or BR: Which Outsourcing Player is a Better Stock to Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott Selber, Texas-based fund reported 3,078 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,400 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 3,520 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Thomasville Fincl Bank has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Macquarie Gp Limited has 19,449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North has 2.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Broderick Brian C reported 2.98% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 16,552 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 12,616 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 130,397 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pinnacle Assoc Limited, a New York-based fund reported 12,280 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.14% stake. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited owns 95,370 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,710 shares to 498,165 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, January 22 O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,803 shares. 3,121 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $418,155 on Tuesday, January 22. $256,567 worth of stock was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 41,590 shares to 12,460 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 366,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was sold by Ayala John. 1,314 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42 million was made by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 8 the insider Black Maria sold $236,629.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,800 are owned by Fairfield Bush And. First Republic Mgmt has 185,181 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.67% or 62,081 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 0.51% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,939 shares. Barr E S has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Saybrook Cap Nc owns 69,753 shares. Accredited Incorporated has invested 1.68% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moody Retail Bank Division reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 23,697 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc holds 2,382 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,629 shares. Aimz Advsr holds 1,734 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 470 shares. Stack Fincl Mgmt Inc reported 204,083 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 5,839 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar struggles as economic headwinds grow; euro perks up – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new records ahead of July 4th – Fox Business” with publication date: July 03, 2019.