Stewart & Patten Co Cut Stake in Intel (INTC) by $701,402; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Novare Capital Management Boosted Stake

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 13,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 417,018 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39M, down from 430,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 26.12 million shares traded or 10.20% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 3,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.62M were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Alta Capital Lc holds 738 shares. St Germain D J has 484 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.35M shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England & Retirement owns 2,066 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 1.71M shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Night Owl Cap Management Lc reported 14,994 shares. Oarsman Cap invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 45,916 shares. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 31,653 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia accumulated 7,395 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 271,634 were reported by Nordea Investment Mgmt. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability holds 6,544 shares. Bender Robert has invested 7.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,405 shares to 7,178 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 38,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 9.95 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation reported 159,846 shares. Platinum Investment Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 4.39 million shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 15.22 million shares. Underhill Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 9.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cornerstone Capital Incorporated accumulated 28,230 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clark Estates Inc New York accumulated 0.17% or 20,537 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,160 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 508,936 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Iowa Comml Bank invested in 81,348 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct has 42,620 shares. Wheatland Advsrs accumulated 56,517 shares. Cibc World has 0.77% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.75 million shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 33,426 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares to 106,120 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).