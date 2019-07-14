Stewart & Patten Co Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; 3 Analysts Covering Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Among 3 analysts covering Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gol Linhas had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of GOL in report on Wednesday, July 3 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Buckingham Research. See Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.1500 New Target: $22.4000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $17.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 13.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 3,811 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 32,726 shares with $8.09M value, up from 28,915 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $252.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3. $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, January 17. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,600 shares. 1.01M were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Aureus Asset invested in 0.06% or 1,781 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 19,724 shares. Tennessee-based Td Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spirit Of America Management Corp New York has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eqis Capital Management accumulated 2,880 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De reported 8.02M shares stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 351 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.79% or 741,772 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability invested in 267,220 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Company has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,141 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.22M shares. Agf Invests reported 439,799 shares stake.

The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 797,007 shares traded. Gol Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has risen 33.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GOL News: 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2019 PRELIMINARY TOTAL NET REVENUES ABOUT R$12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – NET REVENUE FOR QUARTER OF R$3.0 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 11.8% COMPARED TO 4Q16; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES ABOUT R$11 BLN; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER ADS $0.75 TO $0.90; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb. Load Factor Was 77.8%; 17/05/2018 – GOL Airlines awarded 2017 Treasury Team of the Year; 09/05/2018 – GOL Reviews Financial Outlook; 08/03/2018 – GOL Linhas Aereas Feb Total Volume of Departures Increased by 1.1%; 04/04/2018 – GOL – Notice of Redemption of 2023 Notes