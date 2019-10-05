Stewardship Finl (SSFN) Shares Rose While Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Holding by $1.58 Million; As Duke Energy Com Ne (DUK) Valuation Declined, Neville Rodie & Shaw Increased Its Stake by $577,632

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (SSFN) by 79.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.22% . The hedge fund held 26,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $410,000, down from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stewardship Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 2,023 shares traded. Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) has risen 34.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 10/05/2018 – DCR Receives Multiple Awards, Honors, for Innovation and Community Stewardship; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 Marine Stewardship Council Celebrates 20 Years of Keeping Oceans Wild; 20/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Spring Citywide Stewardship Day; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester announces progress on Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act; 25/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Collection Stewardship: Protecting the Access Rights of Present and Future Users; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/05/2018 – Washington State Farmer Awarded for Environmental Stewardship

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne (DUK) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 6,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 25,722 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 19,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 3.02 million shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 14,682 shares to 23,402 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 59,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,197 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.73, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold SSFN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 136,000 shares to 336,500 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 209,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).