Stewardship Finl Co (SSFN) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Lowered Its Position by $1.25 Million as Shares Rose; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by $3.38 Million

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Co (SSFN) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 83,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.22% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174,000, down from 94,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Stewardship Finl Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 33,305 shares traded or 56.36% up from the average. Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) has risen 34.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Financial Corporation and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael A. Westra as Chairman of the B; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 24/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: Earth Day Showcases Environmental Stewardship at Naval Hospital Bremerton; 29/05/2018 – Alation Recognized in 2018 Gartner Market Guide for Information Stewardship Applications; 20/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Spring Citywide Stewardship Day; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 11/05/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Launches New Antibiotic Stewardship Program to Combat Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Gains Increased Support; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 130,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 371,090 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02M, up from 241,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 2.90M shares traded or 26.21% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold SSFN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.02 million shares or 8.24% more from 1.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli And Company Invest Advisers stated it has 144,555 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap owns 11,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 37,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Rech (Trc) has 0% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 536 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.01% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.29% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP accumulated 419,032 shares. 26,500 were accumulated by Punch & Associate Investment Management. Vanguard Grp owns 70,443 shares. Blackrock accumulated 21,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 56,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). 54,467 were reported by Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp. 11,122 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 34,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 351,000 shares to 984,000 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.