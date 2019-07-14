Stewardship Financial (SSFN) Forms $15.44 Double Bottom; Gladius Capital Management LP Decreased Celgene (CELG) Position By $523.25 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 76.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 5,542 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 1,737 shares with $164.00M value, down from 7,279 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $64.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HAL, ADBE, CELG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CELG in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Friday, February 1 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Mizuho maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity. 23,466 shares were sold by LOUGHLIN JAMES J, worth $2.05M on Thursday, February 7.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Coca Cola Co stake by 23,587 shares to 163,382 valued at $7.66 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped 3M Co (Put) stake by 15,500 shares and now owns 19,000 shares. Charter Communications Inc N (Put) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank & Tru reported 1,237 shares. 262,809 are owned by Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 33,204 shares. Argentiere Cap Ag owns 80,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund owns 0.29% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 13,964 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 2,361 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 43,502 shares. First Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Csat Advisory Lp owns 62 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.22% or 12,125 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 202,452 shares. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 8.43 million shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 4,320 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.