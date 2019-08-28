Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR)

Both Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation 12 4.20 N/A 0.91 16.99 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.22 N/A 0.67 26.82

In table 1 we can see Stewardship Financial Corporation and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Melrose Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stewardship Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Stewardship Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stewardship Financial Corporation and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that Stewardship Financial Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.18 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stewardship Financial Corporation and Melrose Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 16.6% respectively. Stewardship Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34% Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.