Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation 12 4.19 N/A 0.91 16.99 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.75 N/A 1.59 10.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stewardship Financial Corporation and Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stewardship Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Stewardship Financial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Amalgamated Bank, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stewardship Financial Corporation and Amalgamated Bank are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 52.8% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, Amalgamated Bank has 0.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Amalgamated Bank beats Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.