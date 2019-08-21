Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation 11 4.21 N/A 0.91 16.99 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 21 2.93 N/A 1.20 19.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stewardship Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stewardship Financial Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Stewardship Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Orrstown Financial Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stewardship Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Stewardship Financial Corporation’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stewardship Financial Corporation and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 42%. About 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. beats Stewardship Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.