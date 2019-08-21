Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation 11 4.20 N/A 0.91 16.99 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.68 N/A 1.75 14.86

Table 1 highlights Stewardship Financial Corporation and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Stewardship Financial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Stewardship Financial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Stewardship Financial Corporation and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Stewardship Financial Corporation is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.53 beta and it is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stewardship Financial Corporation and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 15.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation was more bullish than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Stewardship Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.