Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation 11 4.18 N/A 0.91 16.99 MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.46 N/A 0.38 28.75

Table 1 demonstrates Stewardship Financial Corporation and MBT Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MBT Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Stewardship Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stewardship Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MBT Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Stewardship Financial Corporation and MBT Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8% MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Stewardship Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MBT Financial Corp. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stewardship Financial Corporation and MBT Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 51.2% respectively. About 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are MBT Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34% MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than MBT Financial Corp.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.