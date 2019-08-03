Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Stewardship Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Stewardship Financial Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.90% 0.80% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Stewardship Financial Corporation and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial Corporation N/A 11 16.99 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Stewardship Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Stewardship Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewardship Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stewardship Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Stewardship Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Stewardship Financial Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, Stewardship Financial Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stewardship Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Stewardship Financial Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.