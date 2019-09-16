Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Upped Position in Eaton (ETN) by $1.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Salzhauer Michael Increases Stake in Keycorp New (KEY)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corp (ETN) by 667.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 20,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 23,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 3.18M shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 214.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 106,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 155,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.14 million shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica owns 146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hallmark Cap Management has 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Renaissance Techs Llc has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 197,318 shares in its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Corporation owns 171,931 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 71,167 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Old Republic Intl invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 2.67M shares stake. Iberiabank has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 0.15% stake. Willis Investment Counsel owns 272,164 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri stated it has 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Thomasville Financial Bank invested in 5,169 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Key Private Bank Wins 2019 Wealth Management Award For Outstanding Achievement In Trust – GuruFocus.com” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.