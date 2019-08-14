Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding in Viacom (VIAB) by $310,380; Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $1.73 Million

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 8.70 million shares traded or 131.15% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video); 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 11,367 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 152,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

