Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Holding by $17.06 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.59. About 16.83 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 6.35 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

