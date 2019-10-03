Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Upped By $1.67 Million Its Eaton (ETN) Position; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lowered Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Stake

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased Eaton Corp (ETN) stake by 667.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired 20,180 shares as Eaton Corp (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 23,205 shares with $1.93M value, up from 3,025 last quarter. Eaton Corp now has $32.66B valuation. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 2.65M shares traded or 13.60% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) stake by 48.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 309,906 shares as Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF)’s stock rose 23.13%. The Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc holds 323,446 shares with $60.99M value, down from 633,352 last quarter. Unifirst Corp. Mass now has $3.57B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 66,391 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold UNF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,747 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 1,040 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,525 are held by Godshalk Welsh Management. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Brinker invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 5,600 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,058 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 58,981 shares. New South stated it has 0.82% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 20,946 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 95 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) has invested 0.5% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 7,386 are held by Susquehanna Llp.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) stake by 194,118 shares to 1.27M valued at $55.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ETE) stake by 485,849 shares and now owns 3.71M shares. Broadcom Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24 million for 23.94 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 10.60% above currents $77.76 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.