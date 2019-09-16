Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Upped By $1.67 Million Its Eaton (ETN) Position; Shorts at Agenus (AGEN) Raised By 1.57%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) had an increase of 1.57% in short interest. AGEN’s SI was 11.45M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.57% from 11.28M shares previously. With 984,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s short sellers to cover AGEN’s short positions. The SI to Agenus Inc’s float is 11.61%. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 566,695 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has risen 29.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 15/03/2018 Agenus 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS: ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY NOT AVAILABLE; 15/03/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $60.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $52.3 MLN AND $60.2 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017 RESPECTIVELY; 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS SAYS ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY UNDER SALES AGREEMENT NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR USE – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Agenus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGEN); 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss $54.3M; 17/05/2018 – Agenus to Present Clinical Data on Lead Programs at ASCO 2018; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss/Shr 53c

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased Eaton Corp (ETN) stake by 667.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired 20,180 shares as Eaton Corp (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 23,205 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 3,025 last quarter. Eaton Corp now has $36.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 3.10 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 202 shares. Iberiabank has 5,287 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 20,477 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 62,592 shares stake. Cwm Ltd reported 33,034 shares. 2,750 are owned by South State. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 5,983 shares. Nwq Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 38,160 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 115,849 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Johnson Grp Incorporated holds 0.15% or 20,754 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp accumulated 3,735 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 379,209 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 250 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Eaton Corporation has $94 highest and $8200 lowest target. $88.67’s average target is 1.37% above currents $87.47 stock price. Eaton Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 3 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.20, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold Agenus Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 93.71 million shares or 114.53% more from 43.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 8,800 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 427,245 shares. Jefferies Llc holds 14,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 161,103 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 15,256 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) for 74,976 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 195,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co reported 200,000 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). State Street holds 0% or 2.09 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd invested in 444,680 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).