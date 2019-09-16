Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Trimmed Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holding by $1.93 Million as Valuation Declined; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Boosted Its Position in Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) as Share Value Rose

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 14,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) by 481.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 67,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 14,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.74M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Twilio and Nvidia – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: MAINGEAR Launches ELEMENT Leveraging Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Tech, NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Chosen by Bank Mayapada for Improvements – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why NVIDIA, SINA, and Tegna Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 1 Number to Watch When NVIDIA Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.98 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, which manages about $272.94 million and $172.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 16,320 shares to 23,955 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

