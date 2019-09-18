Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Com (HDS) Has Boosted as Share Price Declined; Iberiabank (IBKC) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.07 Million as Stock Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (IBKC) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 14,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 278,111 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.10M, down from 292,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 67,785 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com (HDS) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 15,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 58,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 43,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 280,911 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Capital Corp by 46,352 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 110,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.26 million for 10.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

