Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Washington Trust Company Upped Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $9.83 Million as Stock Declined

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2131.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 55,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 2,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 5,498 shares to 239,964 shares, valued at $69.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,356 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.