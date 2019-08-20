Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Position in Viacom (VIAB) Has Lifted by $310,380 as Market Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Lifted Position

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 9.23M shares traded or 111.94% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom will likely come back with a counter-offer, the source said; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: SHIFTING TO A LA CARTE MODEL IN FILM FINANCING; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass™ Brings On Former Spotify and Viacom Exec as Chief Product Officer; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video)

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1248.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 79,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 86,333 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 12.36M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parsec Financial Management has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 1.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gfs Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 12,470 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md accumulated 2.03% or 21,417 shares. Hennessy Inc holds 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 30,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 7,610 shares. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 79,427 shares in its portfolio. Central Securities Corporation holds 280,000 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Llc has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.14M shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 34,367 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 8,380 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hong Kong-based Fosun Int has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 119,744 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Market Bounces Back After Trump Says Economy Is ‘Very Strong’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,306 shares to 82,588 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,365 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).