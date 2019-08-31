Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Lifted Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Market Value Declined While Swedbank Lowered Holding

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Swedbank decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 230,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.48 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt Capital reported 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Daiwa Gp has 13,769 shares. Marathon Asset Llp stated it has 311,284 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company reported 48,617 shares stake. Moreover, Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability has 1.42% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Caxton LP invested 0.39% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 763,519 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns holds 15,200 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 112,400 are held by Markel Corp. Bessemer Group Inc Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,462 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,984 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% stake. Synovus Corporation owns 1,346 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 797,388 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/T (NYSE:DIS) by 89,010 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $189.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc/N (NYSE:MRK) by 55,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 917,836 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 138,816 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The, Japan-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 1.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blair William And Il accumulated 1.34 million shares. Ent Fin Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,813 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc reported 8,865 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Company owns 34,125 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Associate Ltd has 0.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,790 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc accumulated 141,935 shares or 3.32% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 150,290 shares. Shayne Llc accumulated 5,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Research & Management Incorporated has 3.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

