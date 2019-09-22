Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Total Sa (TOT); Intersect Capital Boosted Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Share Price Rose

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 18,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 71,312 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, up from 52,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 2.66M shares traded or 52.02% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO TAKE 10% STAKE IN ARCTIC LNG2 PROJECT: CHALLENGES; 26/03/2018 – TOTAL HALTS LAGGAN TORMORE U.K. GAS FLOWS UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China -; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 53.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 6,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 11,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79 million shares traded or 347.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 199,376 shares. 3,580 were reported by Monarch Capital Management. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd owns 7,260 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 124,127 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.52% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 421,896 shares. Platinum Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 164,931 were reported by Fdx Advisors. 965,492 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited. The Manitoba – Canada-based Cardinal Capital has invested 1.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap Growth Management Ltd Partnership owns 750,000 shares for 3% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tiverton Asset Limited Company stated it has 47,836 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pzena Invest Limited Liability Company holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7.91 million shares.