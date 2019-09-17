Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Eaton (ETN); Alta Capital Management Position in Check Point Software (CHKP) Upped by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Declined

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software (CHKP) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 11,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 183,859 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.26M, up from 172,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $110.37. About 405,255 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corp (ETN) by 667.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 20,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 23,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 988,540 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Management owns 27,570 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 1.85M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. City Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 550 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 16,034 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 62,592 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt owns 59,316 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 7,600 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 0.06% or 7,150 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 5,274 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,660 shares. 8,774 are held by Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co. New York-based Midas Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 3,323 are owned by Charter Tru Co. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 80,518 shares.

More important recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.