Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Viacom (VIAB); Biodelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Holder Eam Investors Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.31 Million as Valuation Declined

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 6.16M shares traded or 44.81% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom; 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 262,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 863,584 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 600,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 389,063 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement with Broadfin Capital on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES TO OFFER SERIES B NON-VOTING CONV PFD SHRS; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7,160 shares to 47,757 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 54,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,417 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG).