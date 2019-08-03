Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Viacom (VIAB); Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Raised Total Sa (TOT) Position

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.99 million shares traded or 132.43% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 18/03/2018 – Abu Dhabi: Total Consolidates Its Strategic Partnership with ADNOC by Being Awarded Participating Interests in Two New 40-Year; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN BLOCK 32 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL TO LIMIT LA MEDE REFINERY PALM OIL SUPPLY TO 300,000 T/YR

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 5.63M shares traded or 54.00% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 30/05/2018 – Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Migos, H.E.R., and Ella Mai Set to Perform at the “BET Awards” 2018; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS ITS BOARD DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND -STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – a walk from @Viacom – @CBSNews memory lane (@FoxBusiness from august 2016); 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 09/04/2018 – LATEST: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid for the company by about $2.8 billion, insists that Bakish be named president & COO of combined company; 27/03/2018 – Viacom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

